Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 8.0 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.85. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 406.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

