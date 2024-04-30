Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,597,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

