Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $95.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

