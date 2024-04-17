enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EU

enCore Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 637,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.04. enCore Energy has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in enCore Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in enCore Energy by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in enCore Energy by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.