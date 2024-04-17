Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.4% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

