Skylands Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,170.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,258.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $750.86 and a twelve month high of $1,269.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,065.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.