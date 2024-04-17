Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 72,100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254,025 shares during the period.

QQQM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,892. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

