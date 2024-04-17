Goodman Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRGF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,773. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

