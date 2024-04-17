Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,948 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 182.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. 120,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,160. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $47.17.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

