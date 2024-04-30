Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.62. 106,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,295. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

