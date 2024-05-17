Robert W. Baird Boosts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $35.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. 25,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.