Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 88,548 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,548 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,741,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 124,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 97,676 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 261,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

