Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. 1,828,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

