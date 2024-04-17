Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Decreased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.22. 178,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $425.50 and its 200 day moving average is $413.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.16 and a 1-year high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.