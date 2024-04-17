Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,305 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

