Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGGH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000.

Shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 7,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,628. Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed.

