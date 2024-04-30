Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 188.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.58 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.79.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

