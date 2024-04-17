Sfmg LLC Buys 2,874 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Stock Down 1.6 %

CSX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. 7,580,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,689,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

