Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $250.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

