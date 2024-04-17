Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. 548,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

