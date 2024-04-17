Mirova US LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mirova US LLC lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 3.2% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Xylem worth $214,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,357,000 after buying an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

