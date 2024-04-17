Mirova US LLC Has $118.92 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova US LLC trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 1.8% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.46% of American Water Works worth $118,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after buying an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.82. 2,331,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.