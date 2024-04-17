Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE RCH traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.32. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$37.68 and a twelve month high of C$48.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of C$453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8799626 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. In other news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$43,899.40. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.73, for a total value of C$131,198.70. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCH shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

