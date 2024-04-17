TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,389. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $77.52. The company has a market capitalization of $401.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

