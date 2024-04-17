TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GS traded down $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $396.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.32 and a 200 day moving average of $365.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

