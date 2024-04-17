TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,035,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,906,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VDC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.08. 16,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,744. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.68. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.