MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MVB Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

