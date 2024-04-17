Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. Beldex has a market cap of $243.15 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.05 or 0.04872212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00054419 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,151,897 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,771,897 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

