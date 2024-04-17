Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Volume Hits $2,358.44

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 52.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $2,358.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,718,145,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,565,380 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

