Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,812,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

