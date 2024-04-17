Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

