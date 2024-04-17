Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,157,625. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

