INNOVATE (VATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of VATE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,443. INNOVATE has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $52.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

