Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $277.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 443,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

