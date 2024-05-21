Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $373,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. 180,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

