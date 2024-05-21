iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,634,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,626 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 8.78% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,692,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWR stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 180,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,678. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

