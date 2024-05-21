Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 62,105 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,036,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. 214,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

