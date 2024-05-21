Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,280 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 3.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $1,171,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IVW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 382,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,501. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $87.01.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.