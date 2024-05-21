Balentine LLC Invests $598,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $2,715,088.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.71. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

