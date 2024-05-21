Balentine LLC Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,316,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 675,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,225. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 243.76, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,637 shares of company stock valued at $52,221,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
