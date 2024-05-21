Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $307,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $144.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

