Citigroup Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $170.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $154.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

