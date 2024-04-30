Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,876,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the March 31st total of 10,057,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

About Sumitomo Pharma

See Also

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

