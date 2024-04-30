Nano One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $145.43 million and $3.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,392.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.91 or 0.00710211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00129752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00197075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00054091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00099225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

