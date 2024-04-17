25,642 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Purchased by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. 332,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 30,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,886.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.