Guidance Point Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.51. 19,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,871. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.30.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

