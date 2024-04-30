Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Declines By 15.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.