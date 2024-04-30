Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Declines By 15.2%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DEUZF remained flat at $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

