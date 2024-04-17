Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 17,436 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after buying an additional 287,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,672,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after buying an additional 184,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 61,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,870. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.