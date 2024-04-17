Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $28,695.89 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013189 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

