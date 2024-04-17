GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 735 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PTC by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,396 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 63,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $179.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.62 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

